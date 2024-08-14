Non-Invasive Ventilators Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Non-Invasive Ventilators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-invasive ventilators market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.82 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to hospital infrastructure development, prevalence of sleep-related breathing disorders, patient preference for non-invasive methods, respiratory therapy advancements, aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The non-invasive ventilators market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to home-based ventilation solutions, preventive healthcare practices, pulmonary rehabilitation programs, awareness and education initiatives, climate change and air quality concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Non-Invasive Ventilators Market

The high prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market going forward. Respiratory diseases are the diseases that are responsible for lung disorders that include asthma, and chronic lung diseases. Non-invasive ventilators help the patient treat respiratory illnesses by pumping oxygen into the lungs when they are not able to do that themselves.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the non-invasive ventilators market include ResMed Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, HEYER Medical AG, Airon Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-invasive ventilator market. Companies operating in the non-invasive ventilator market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure (APAP), Bilevel Positive Pressure (BiPAP)

2) By Power Source: Electric, Pneumatic, Electro-Pneumatic

3) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the non-invasive ventilators market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global non-invasive ventilator market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-invasive ventilators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Non-Invasive Ventilators Market Definition

A non-invasive ventilator is a medical device used to deliver breathing support to patients without the need for an invasive breathing tube. Non-invasive ventilation is often used to treat respiratory conditions such as sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory failure.

