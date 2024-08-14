Global Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $60.97 billion in 2023 to $65.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to farmers' preferences and awareness, crop nutrient requirements, research and development, market competition, crop yield and quality.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $84.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing population and food demand, environmental sustainability, precision agriculture adoption, climate change impact, rising awareness and education.

Growth Driver Of The Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market

The growing popularity of commercial agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer market going forward. Agriculture refers to the large-scale production of crops and livestock to sell them and generate profit. Agriculture practices often use nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizers as part of their nutrient management practices, hence driving the growth of the nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market include Israel Chemicals Ltd., Yara International ASA, K+S AG, Coromandel International Limited, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer market. Major companies operating in the nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer market are innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Macroelement WSF, Microelement WSF, Other Types

2) By Crop Type: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Application: Foliar, Fertigation

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market in 2023. The regions covered in the nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Definition

Nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer refers to a type of fertilizer that contains nitrogen in the form of water-soluble fertilizers, which can be dissolved in water and are applied directly to the plant by drip irrigation and foliar application to improve nutrient use efficiency. They have many advantages over traditional fertilizers, such as better yields and better availability of soil nutrients.

