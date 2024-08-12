Debut Self-Published Novel 'THEM' Unveils Humanity’s Hidden Threat – due for release 02.09.2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a harrowing train explosion, tabloid art journalist Peter Brockland finds himself thrust into a world of intrigue, secrecy, and peril. The blast, far from accidental, serves as the starting gun for the unveiling of a terrifying, and buried conspiracy—one that threatens the very essence of humanity, but perhaps not of humankind.

A reluctant meet with his estranged father reveals the existence of The Progressive Human Race Order (PHROX) - a secret society obsessed with safeguarding humanity from hereditary decay. Branded as “incompatible,” Peter has become their latest target, thrown into the void between fleeing their advance, or using his journalistic instincts to expose them. Yet, his estranged father’s ambiguous past complicates matters, blurring the lines between loyalty and betrayal.

As PHROX tightens its grip on society, Peter grows to rally a fragile resistance, only to witness it crumble under the weight of propaganda. Family bonds fray, trust wavers, and chaos reigns. Amidst deceit and treachery, and when everything seems lost, a desperate agent seeks Peter’s aid—a plea that propels him toward a climactic showdown. As the clock ticks towards oblivion, secrets collide, alliances fracture, and the distinction between hero and traitor blurs.

Can Peter save not only his own life but the essence of humanity itself? The answer lies in the heart-pounding pages of “THEM,” a gripping debut self-published novel that challenges our understanding of humanity, of right and wrong, and of the price of truth.

📚 About the Author: Thomas Lott is a seasoned business development and pitching specialist by day, writer by night. This is his first foray into novel self-publishing, having previously self-published a comedy travelogue, The Diary of a Disgruntled Roman, in 2019. Thomas is seeking representation to bring his unique voice and works to a wider audience.

In case they are watching… this press release is not an endorsement of PHROX’s existence, or otherwise of any other eugenics-based secret societies.

