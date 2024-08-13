Gushcloud Leads SEA Creator Economy with 27 Exclusive Talents in the First Half of 2024
Gushcloud Leads SEA Creator Economy with 27 Exclusive Talents in the First Half of 2024SINGAPORE, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI, further boosts its leadership in the Southeast Asian creator economy after signing a total of 27 exclusive talents in five countries for the first half of the year.
The regional talent roster now adds 10 creators from Indonesia, while two (2) who are based in Malaysia, nine (9) more from the Philippines, and three (3) each from Singapore and Thailand. These creators are active on different social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), bringing diverse content to their audience ranging from lifestyle and fashion to comedy, food, travel, and advocacies.
“We are excited to officially welcome the new members to our Gushcloud Talent Agency family. These young creators are brimming with creativity, collaboration, and energy. More importantly, they harness their influence to drive positive change within their social media fans, which perfectly aligns with Gushcloud’s mission of creating positive influence for future generations. We are thankful for their trust in Gushcloud and we can’t wait to start developing content and securing brand deals for them,” says Nirote (May) Chaweewannakorn, Head of Talent in Southeast Asia (also Country Director of Thailand), Gushcloud International.
Here are the familiar and fresh faces who will soon capture netizens’ likes on social media and beyond:
INDONESIA
1. Belvadera (@beldavevara): Beauty and fashion influencer
2. Marcell Darwin (@marcelldarwin): Actor
3. Ricko Putra Ramli (@rickoramli): Fitness enthusiast
4. Florean Augustina (@florean_augustina): Content creator
5. Jason Lie (@jason_lie): Lifestyle influencer
6. Jonathan Lie (@jonathan_lie): Digital content creator
7. Abun Sungkar (@abunsungkar): Fashion and lifestyle influencer
8. Xaviera Putri (@xavieraputri): Beauty influencer
9. Dita Kerang (@ditakerang): Fashion enthusiast
10. Sephora (@sephora): Content creator
MALAYSIA
1. Natasya Nazreen (@natasya_nazreen): Fashion and beauty influencer
2. Khairul Hakimin (@khairulhakimin): Lifestyle and food content creator
PHILIPPINES
1. Apple David (@apppledavid): Host and sportscaster
2. Rio Mizu (@riomizu): Beauty and fashion influencer
3. Pattie Paraiso (@pattieparaiso): Lifestyle content creator and Gamer
4. Keona Lozada (@keonalozada_): Fashion and beauty influencer
5. Will Devaughn (@willdevaughn): Actor and content creator
6. Vanessa Lavadia (Bunny) (@alwaysthefunnygirl): Comedian and lifestyle influencer
7. Katrice Kierulf (@katricekierulf): Fitness enthusiast and model
8. Angel Grace America (@angelgrace.america): Beauty and fashion influencer
9. Hannah Maxine Cruz (@hannahmaxinecruz): History buff and host
SINGAPORE
1. Esther Rachel Lai (@estherrachel_lai): Lifestyle and travel enthusiast
2. Yan Kay Kay (@yankaykay): Content creator and beauty influencer
3. Cheryl Chin (@cheryl_chin): Lifestyle and fashion influencer
THAILAND
1. Tarnutsuda (@tarnutsuda): Beauty and lifestyle influencer
2. Nnanaeeee (@nnanaeeee): Comedian and content creator
3. Poonchuu (@poonchuuu): Fashion and lifestyle influencer
Digital economy in Southeast Asia continues to grow, as The e-Conomy SEA 2023 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company showed that the region’s social media users have continued to top digital engagement including time spent online, mobile internet usage, and mobile app usage. In fact, the digital economy is on track to hit $600 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030.
Earlier this year, Gushcloud announced that it has signed 14 creators from Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand. The creator company also recently expanded their global footprint, by opening up its newest office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
For more information, visit gushcloud.com or follow @gushcloud_intl on Instagram.
###
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global creator, content and brand management company powered by data and technology. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.
Media Contact:
Ross Manicad
Head of Corporate Communications
ross.manicad@gushcloud.com
Manicad
Gushcloud International
69102654
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other