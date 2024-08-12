Elderberry Extract Market Is Estimated To a Colossal US$ 605.2 Million while Registering a CAGR Of 6.1% By 2034 - Fact.MR Report

Elderberry Extract Manufacturers Set to Gain Profit from the Upward Trend toward Consumption of Healthy and Nutritious Food Products

Rockville, MD, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elderberry extract market is projected to reach a value of US$ 334.7 million in 2024, according to a newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Global sales of elderberry extract are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

There is a constantly rising demand for functional ingredients and superfruits. Increasing consumption of healthy and nutritious food products and good eating habits are positively influencing demand for elderberry extract for functional benefits. Several health and dietary issues, such as undernutrition and obesity, are leading to an increased demand for healthier food options, such as elderberry extract.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10294

North America and East Asia are projected to hold more than half of the global market share by the end of 2034. There is an increased demand for elderberry extract for its rich nutritional profile. The adoption of healthy diets and increased consumption of elderberry extracts in several food & drinks is widening opportunities for market players.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market for elderberry extract is expected to reach US$ 605.2 million by 2034-end.

Global sales of elderberry extract for use in functional foods & beverages are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% and reach US$ 199.1 million by the end of 2034.

Demand for elderberry extract in Japan is evaluated to rise at 6.6% CAGR through 2034.

Sales of elderberry extract in South Korea are analyzed to climb at 6.9% CAGR through 2034.

Global demand for liquid elderberry extract is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a market value of US$ 315.3 million by 2034.

North America is forecasted to hold 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.

“Market players are investing more in offering elderberry extract in several forms, such as drink mixes, tablets, capsules, gummies, and other value-added products,”reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Use of Elderberry Extract Products as Herbal Supplements in United States:

Demand for elderberry extract in the United States is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach a market value of US$ 67.1 million by the end of 2034. Freeze-dried or fresh elderberries are consumed in the country for preparing syrup and solution. In addition, rising use of elderberry extract products as herbal supplements is creating remunerative opportunities for market players.





Key Market Players of the Elderberry Extract Market

Some of the leading manufacturers of elderberry extract are Bolise Co., Limited, INS Farms, Cassie Green Health, IPRONA, Greenway Biotech Co., Ltd., Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry Co., Ltd., Xi’an Longze Biotechnology, Naturelin Biotech Co., Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Rainbow Extract, and Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co.

Elderberry Extract Industry News & Latest Developments

Important firms in the elderberry extract sector are concentrating on R&D and technology while forming alliances, working together, and taking part in various joint ventures with other firms to broaden their reach and boost their reputation.

In order to grow and advance their operations, Bolise Co., Limited is always working to form strategic alliances and collaborate with different sectors of the market. Furthermore, in order to advance technology and develop new goods, the company hopes to sustain long-term collaboration with Beijing University, Zhejiang University, and other establishments.

In this just released market analysis, Fact.MR offers comprehensive details regarding the pricing points of top elderberry extract manufacturers located worldwide, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological advancement.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10294

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the elderberry extract market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, liquid), nature (organic, conventional), end use (functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail, specialty stores, convenience stores]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research:

The global demand for Berries is projected to reach a value of US$ 26.49 billion in 2024 & further grow to reach US$ 38.09 billion by 2034. Berry market growth is primarily driven by its growing popularity as an ingredient in various food products such as desserts, cereals, healthy snacks, smoothies, and others.

The rising European Blueberry/ Vaccinium Myrtillus Market is projected to gain traction in the upcoming years. With increasing prevalence of diabetes, demand for Vaccinium myrtillus products is expected to witness a rise in the U.S and other regions around the world.

The demand for Fruit Infused Water is pegged at US$ 15,167.2 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 29,567.1 million by 2034. One of the primary reasons for the shift towards fruit-infused water is the desire to reduce sugar consumption.

Dried Fruit Extracts Market valued for a revenue of US$ 8.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.8 billion by 2032. The consumption of dried fruit extracts is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032.

Global freeze dried fruit extract sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% by 2030. As the extract is used in many food products including juices, the demand for freeze dried fruit extract has increased.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.



Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

US Sales Office: 11140 Rockville Pike Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583 Sales Team: sales@factmr.com