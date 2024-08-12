New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with a Suspended License, Fugitive from Justice.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002897

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/28/24 @ 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Capen Hill Rd., Goshen, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-Violations of Conditions of Release

-Driving with a Suspended license

-Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Kristan Mason

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/28/23 at approximately 0030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Capen Hill Rd. in the Town of Goshen.

Upon investigation it was found that Kristan Mason (41) of Goshen VT, caused bodily injury to a household member in violation of Conditions of Release stemming from a previous assault on the same victim. Mason drove away from the scene with a criminally suspended license. Mason also was found to have a warrant issued for her arrest from the State of New York.

After multiple attempts to locate Mason, she was found and taken into custody without incident on 8/11/2024.

Mason was transported to the New Haven Barracks and was subsequently lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Mason is due to be arraigned in Addison County Superior Court on August 12th, 2024, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)

Vermont State Police

Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802) 388-4919

kelsey.dobson@vermont.gov