Westminster Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1005329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 11th, 2024, 6:48 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 11, Andover, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Drugs, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Rowe                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/11/2024, at approximately 6:48 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle with erratic operation on Vermont Route 11 in the Town of Andover, Windsor County. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene and determined that Joshua Rowe, who was operating a 2015 Toyota Corolla, was driving erratically and struck another vehicle then left the scene. An investigation revealed that Rowe was impaired, and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI - Drugs, Negligent Operation, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Rowe was transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on September 17th, 2024, at 8:00 AM to answer the above charges.

 


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/2024 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached



*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

