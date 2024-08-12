Secondary Agricultural Nutrients Global Market 2024 To Reach $18.65 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.1%

Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secondary agricultural nutrients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.1 billion in 2023 to $12.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to reduced manufacturing costs, complex geometry production, tooling-free manufacturing, shorter time-to-market, increased acceptance in aerospace.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The secondary agricultural nutrients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to material diversity expansion, sustainability focus, electronics industry applications, education and research applications, expanding material options, move towards large-scale production.

Growth Driver Of The Secondary Agricultural Nutrients Market

The increasing number of seed- and soil-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the seed treatment market going forward. Seed- and soil-borne diseases refer to plant diseases that are caused by pathogens that live in the soil or on seeds. Seed- and soil-borne diseases are primarily treated through seed treatment, which can protect crops by providing a cost-effective and efficient means of controlling diseases and helping to increase crop production efficiency.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the secondary agricultural nutrients market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Croda International PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corporation, NuFarm Ltd., Solvay S.A.

Major companies operating in the seed treatment market are focused on integrating their efforts into introducing innovative biological seed treatment solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Biological seed treatment involves the application of naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, or other beneficial organisms, to seeds to enhance their growth, protect them from diseases, and improve overall plant health.

Segments:

1) By Type: Insecticides, Fungicides, Chemicals, Non-Chemicals

2) By Formulation: Liquid Solution, Powder, Emulsion, Flowable Concentrate, Water Dispersible Powder For Slurry, Other Formulations

3) By Crop Type: Oilseeds, Cereals And Grains, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

4) By Function: Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement

5) By Application Technique: Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the seed treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in the seed treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Secondary Agricultural Nutrients Market Definition

Seed treatment refers to the process of applying various agents to seeds before planting to protect them from diseases and pests. It is commonly used to improve the seed's germination and enhance its overall growth.

Secondary Agricultural Nutrients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Secondary Agricultural Nutrients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on secondary agricultural nutrients market size, secondary agricultural nutrients market drivers and trends, secondary agricultural nutrients market major players, secondary agricultural nutrients competitors' revenues, secondary agricultural nutrients market positioning, and secondary agricultural nutrients market growth across geographies. The secondary agricultural nutrients market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

