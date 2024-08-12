PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 Gatchalian mulls amendments to SIM registration law to combat fraud and scams Senator Win Gatchalian is considering introducing amendments to the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Law following the widespread use of (SIM) cards by perpetrators for fraud and scamming purposes. "It is incumbent upon the government to safeguard unwary or unsuspecting Filipinos from any harm caused by fraudulent activities facilitated by cybercriminals, including POGO operations that serve as scam hubs to commit crimes," said Gatchalian, noting that POGOs may still operate clandestinely despite the total ban. Gatchalian emphasized the need to identify individuals or organizations that enable the unlawful use of registered SIMs in illegal POGO operations to help legislators evaluate and strengthen relevant laws and policies, including the possible introduction of amendments to the SIM registration law. Among the amendments include limiting the number of allowed SIMs that can be registered per user and regulating Short Message Service (SMS) marketing, promotional, political or fundraising sent through SIMs. Gatchalian emphasized that Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act, which was signed in October 2022, aims to deter the use of SIM-related technology in various illegal or scamming activities. However, despite the measure's enactment, there has been a continued discovery of registered SIMs, cellphones, computers, and pocket Wi-Fi devices, especially in POGO operations that are engaged in various forms of online scams, such as love scams and cryptocurrency scams. These have been causing massive financial losses for unsuspecting victims. Even with the President's directive to ban all POGOs in the country, the lawmaker said that there is still a need to address concerns about the use of registered SIMs in illegal POGO operations which facilitate money laundering, cybercrime, and other scamming activities. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian earlier filed Senate Resolution 1054 which seeks to investigate the use of SIMs in illegal POGO operations. He noted that in raids conducted in POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga, law enforcers recovered numerous SIMs, along with hundreds of cellular phones and digital devices, which were used to execute fraudulent transactions. Gatchalian planong amyendahan ang SIM registration law para labanan ang mga scam Pinag-iisipan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pag-aamyenda sa Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Law kasunod ng malawakang paggamit ng (SIM) card ng mga salarin upang makapandaya at mang scam. "Marapat lang sa gobyerno na protektahan ang ating mga kababayan mula sa anumang pinsalang dulot ng mga mapanlinlang na aktibidad ng mga cybercriminal, kabilang na ang mga operasyon ng POGO na nagsisilbing mga scam hub upang gumawa ng mga krimen," sabi ni Gatchalian. Aniya, may posibilidad na maglipana pa rin ang mga POGO nang patago sa kabila ng total ban. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian ang pangangailangang tukuyin ang mga indibidwal o organisasyon na nagbibigay-daan sa paggamit ng mga rehistradong SIM sa mga ilegal na operasyon ng POGO upang matulungan ang mga mambabatas na suriin at palakasin ang mga kaugnay na batas at patakaran, kabilang ang posibleng mga amendment sa SIM Registration Law. Kabilang sa mga posibleng amendment ay ang paglilimita sa bilang ng mga pinapayagang SIM na maaaring irehistro sa bawat user at pagre-regulate ng Short Message Service (SMS) marketing, promotional, political o fundraising na ipinapadala sa pamamagitan ng mga SIM. Ang Republic Act 11934 o ang SIM Registration Act, na nilagdaan noong Oktubre 2022, ay naglalayong hadlangan ang paggamit ng SIM-related technology sa iba't ibang ilegal o scamming activities. Gayunpaman, sa kabila ng pagsasabatas ng panukala, marami pa ring mga natutuklasang nakarehistrong SIM, cellphone, computer, at pocket Wi-Fi device, lalo na sa mga operasyon ng POGO na sangkot sa iba't ibang anyo ng online scam, tulad ng mga love scam at cryptocurrency scam. Ang mga ito ay nagdulot ng napakalaking pagkalugi sa pananalapi para sa mga nabibiktima. Sa kabila ng direktiba ng Pangulo na ipagbawal ang lahat ng POGO sa bansa, sinabi ng mambabatas na kailangan pa ring tugunan ang paggamit ng mga rehistradong SIM sa mga ilegal na operasyon ng POGO na nagbibigay-daan sa money laundering, cybercrime, at iba pang scamming activities. Nauna nang inihain ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means ang Senate Resolution 1054 na naglalayong imbestigahan ang paggamit ng SIM sa mga ilegal na operasyon ng POGO. Binanggit niya na sa mga pagsalakay na isinagawa sa POGO hubs sa Bamban, Tarlac at Porac, Pampanga, narekober ng mga alagad ng batas ang maraming SIM, kasama ang mga cellular phone at digital device, na ginamit para magsagawa ng mga mapanlinlang na transaksyon.