Royalton Barracks / Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B2003759

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                          

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2024 2155 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Dewey                                              

 

AGE: 36

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

 

AGE: N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Dewey (36) had caused threat of serious bodily pain and injury to a domestic partner. 

 

Dewy was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Dewey was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 – 1230 hours

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

Royalton Barracks / Agg Domestic Assault

