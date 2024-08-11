First Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia presents credentials to Governor General

The first Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Rade Stefanovic has presented his letter of credence to the Governor General, His Excellency Reverend David Tiva Kapu at government house yesterday (Thursday 8th 2024).

In receiving his letter of credence, Governor General, H.E David Kapu expressed pleasure in accepting H.E Rade Stefanovic’s letter of credence as the first Ambassador of Serbia to Solomon Islands.

H.E Kapu said the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries less than three years ago was based on the desire to promote the strengthening of ties, friendship and cooperation based on equality, mutual respect and understanding.

“Therefore, I am delighted to see that Serbia remains committed and steadfast in achieving these goals.

The newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Rade Stefanovic in his remarks said the Government of Serbia understands how important joint and globally wide climate action is for the countries of the Blue Pacific Continent, including the Solomon Islands.

He said Climate change represent a real threat to the very existence of the countries in the region and Serbia would like to offer its help and support in tackling those challenges.

H.E Ambassador Stefanovic said Serbia is fully ready and open to continue fruitful cooperation with the Solomon Islands on the international, multilateral, arena, and primarily within the framework of the United Nations.

In response, Governor General, H.E David Kapu expressed appreciation of Serbia’s commitment and engagement to assist Solomon Islands in tackling global challenges such as climate change.

He further welcomed Serbia’s commitment to work closely with Solomon Islands in the international, multilateral arena within the framework of the United Nations.

He raised confidence in the role of H.E Rade Stefanovic as a career diplomat with a wealth of experience in service to his country and being the first Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Solomon Islands.

He said with a man of his caliber, the Serbia – Solomon Islands bilateral relations can be further strengthened and deepened into new areas of developmental, economic cooperation and people to people diplomacy.

Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations with Serbia on December 20th 2021 with the Serbian Embassy in Canberra, Australia accredited to Solomon Islands.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE

Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Rade Stefanovic presenting his letter of credential to Governor General, His Excellency Reverend David Tiva Kapu.

Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Rade Stefanovic inspecting a guard of honour during a forecourt ceremony at government house.