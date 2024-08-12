2024 Study Reveals Possible Link Between Severe Menopause Side Effects and Exposure to Air Pollution

Prolonged exposure to air pollution could impact hormone levels during menopause, potentially exacerbating symptoms like hot flashes and sleep disturbances, according to a long-term study.

Riverdale, Aug. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menopause signals a major shift in women's lives, accompanied by various physical and emotional changes and heightened susceptibility to injuries and illnesses. Numerous factors can impact the initiation and intensity of menopausal symptoms. Prolonged exposure to air pollution could impact hormone levels during menopause, potentially exacerbating symptoms like hot flashes and sleep disturbances, according to a long-term study published in 2024

In a new resource, air quality experts from Camfil elucidate the study's findings and implications, offering insights on safeguarding women from potential adverse effects of air pollution during this pivotal life stage.

“Most of the existing scientific literature on the impact of air quality on reproductive health focuses on women of reproductive age and is often limited to women undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF),” says Camfil’s Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, Mark Davidson, “The findings of this study add important insight into the pervasive nature of the effects of air pollution across the lifespan and provide future directions for research.”

The article includes the following topics:

The basics of the menopausal transition

The link between air pollution exposure and symptoms of menopause

How to reduce air pollution exposure by improving indoor air quality

