TODAY Beatles LIVE AT THE BBC VOL 2: Facebook Live Stream by the Beatles Guitar Project

Young musical prodigies bring down the house with live Beatles performances

Young musicians bring down the house with live Beatles performances

This will be one of our most FAB shows ever, featuring a comprehensive collection of the songs The Beatles played during their formative years.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Beatles Magic LIVE AT THE BBC VOL 2:

TONIGHT: We're thrilled to announce a special FACEBOOK LIVE event featuring The Beatles "Live at The BBC" Vol 2, presented by The Beatles Guitar Project. Join us on August 11, 2024, at 6:00 PM PST for an unforgettable journey through the early days of The Beatles.

The show is a benefit concert that will directly support local music scholarships and music education classes through the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy(501c3). Donations always appreciated!

WHAT: Live at the BBC Vol 2, by the Beatles Guitar Project

WHERE: FACEBOOK LIVE from The Beatles Guitar Project Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheBeatlesGuitarProject

CONTACT: Ben McClara, Artistic Director sacprepmusic@gmail.com

Prepare to be transported back to the small clubs of the UK, where The Beatles honed their craft and began their meteoric rise to stardom. This will be one of our most FAB shows ever, featuring a comprehensive collection of the songs The Beatles played during their formative years.

**Quote from Artistic Director, Benjamin J McClara:**

"I've learned a lot about transcribing The Entire Beatles Catalogue, but this has definitely been the biggest rock & roll history lesson so far."

**Check out our B-roll:**https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOwROJPVlKg

