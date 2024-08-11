Love to Celebrate Paris in LA! Learn and Practice French While Dining and Shopping...Join The Rosé Club Rewarded By Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Girl Causes www.CelebrateParisinLA.com Love to Support Girl Causes and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; Earn $1500 Gift Cards to LA's Sweetest Restaurants and Sweet French Learning Experience www.TheRoseSocialClub.com P Love to Support Girls and Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Rose Social Club Membership www.RecruitingforGoodCauses.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund girl causes and is rewarding referrals with exclusive learning French experience.

Love to learn French while dining and shopping in LA? Join The Rosé Social Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & The Rosé Social Club

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good help funds girl sports, Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership program), and 2028 Girl Ambassadors (for LA Olympics).Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Rosé Social Club Membership.Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help support girls; and enjoy exclusive members only reward ' Celebrate Paris in LA !'Members enjoy learning (and practicing) French while dining and shopping in LA.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Before, I founded Recruiting for Good I was an ESL teacher; English is my third language. And I love to reward the experience of learning French; one of the most beautiful languages!"How to Celebrate Paris in LA?1. Introduce an HR manager hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee; and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who made introduction earns The Rosé Social Club Membership (which includes Celebrate Paris in LA French Experience).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Your referrals help us fund programs teaching Girls Leadership. Girls discover their Passion, Purpose, and Play a Bigger Game!"AboutLove to Celebrate Paris in LA...Join The Rosé Social Club...Rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girl Causes and Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards. $1500 dining gift card to a woman owned restaurant (a.o.c., Violet LA, or Xuntos). Learn and practice French thru The Sweetest Immersive Parties while Dining and Shopping in LA. To learn more visit www.CelebrateParisinLA.com The Sweetest Time of The Year!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Party for Good? Teach Girls to Lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We Train Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning/practicing a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls will learn to appreciate themselves, learn to serve the community, have fulfilling experiences, grow from within, learn positive values, and success habits too! The meaningful experiences...will propel them to a life of fun fulfillment, and Party for Good Too! www.2028AmbassadorTeam.com to Welcome The World! Only 10 Girls Every Year...Let's prepare Girls for 2028 LA Games; Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds by delivering staffing services to companies. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good, can choose which athlete to sponsor and support (Recruiting for Good will reward 10% of our placement fees to support girl sports). Recruiting for Good is currently focusing on three sports to fund/support Beach Volleyball, Soccer, and Tennis. www.SponsorTeamUSA.com for 2028 LA Games.Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

15 Year Old BooksandLooks works on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program and has landed The Sweetest Girl Gig Review Fashion at All The Major Sporting Events