Real Time Crime Center, Falcon, and Robbery Suppression Unit Coordination Leads to Five Arrests in a Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of five juveniles for a Carjacking offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, August 9, 2024, at 9:05 p.m., several suspects approached the victims who had just exited their vehicle in the 200 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and obtained a phone and keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victims were treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for minor injuries.

The Real Time Crime Center coordinated with Falcon to track the carjacked vehicle. Falcon was able to locate the carjacked vehicle. As a result of the coordinated efforts, the Robbery Suppression Unit arrested five juvenile suspects. The stolen vehicle and property were recovered and returned to the victims.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile female of Northeast, DC, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Hyattsville, MD, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, and a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking, Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle-Crime of Violence and Receiving Stolen Property.

