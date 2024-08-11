NANO NUCLEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NANO Nuclear securities between May 8, 2024 and July 18, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 8, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The suit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material facts, including that: 1) Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; 2) Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.’s timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; 3) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s projected revenues and growth; 4) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and 5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The suit further alleges that when the truth emerged, Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. shares fell significantly, damaging investors according to the allegations of the suit.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NANO Nuclear shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

