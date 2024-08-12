Adviser Empowers Gen Z to Make Informed Financial Decisions for Long-Term Well-Being

Adviser - Your AI-Powered Financial Assistant

AI-powered financial assistant answers personal financial questions, offering real-time market insights, serving beginners and professional investors & advisors

I use Adviser for most financial questions, basic or advanced, especially when I’m not comfortable discussing with friends or a real advisor. It's been incredibly helpful in brainstorming strategies.” — Rushi Jash

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adviser, an innovative fintech startup, today announced the launch of its AI-powered financial assistant designed to empower users, especially the next generation of investors, to make better financial decisions for their long-term well-being. The platform is now live, and users can start a conversation by visiting https://www.adviser.best/chat Adviser's AI offers a wide range of features to help users navigate their financial journey. With access to real-time market data, news, and advanced calculators, the AI assistant can answer simple to complex finance and investment questions. The chat bot also generates graphs and tables to help users quickly digest information."Most Americans don't have access to quality, trustworthy financial advice or planning, and end up relying on family, friends, YouTube, and TikTok to make financial decisions," said Patrick Conroy, CTO of Adviser. "While our AI isn't a substitute for a great financial advisor, it can help users quickly find the answers they need without the bias of a sales agenda."Conroy has extensive startup and engineering leadership experience. "We understand that many people, especially those just starting their financial journey, can feel overwhelmed by the complexities of personal finance," added Mehdi Zare, CFA, CEO and co-founder of Adviser. "Our mission is to simplify financial planning and make expert advice accessible to all, regardless of their background or net worth." Mehdi, a CFA Charterholder, brings years of experience as a quantitative analyst and data scientist to the company.Adviser's AI system is continuously learning, staying up to the minute with the latest financial data, trends, and regulations. The platform breaks down complex financial concepts into easy-to-understand terms, making it an ideal resource for beginners.In addition to its AI assistant, Adviser's website features a collection of informative blog posts covering various personal finance topics, such as debt management, credit cards, and online banking."We believe that financial empowerment starts with education," said Conroy. "Our blog provides valuable insights and practical tips to help our users make informed decisions and take control of their financial future."To learn more about Adviser and start chatting with the AI financial assistant, visit https://www.adviser.best/chat About AdviserAdviser is a Washington, D.C. based fintech startup committed to making personalized financial advice accessible to everyone through the power of AI. Founded by Mehdi Zare, CFA, and Patrick Conroy, Adviser combines extensive financial expertise with cutting-edge technology to offer tailored guidance and educational resources that empower users to achieve their financial goals and improve their overall well-being. For more information, visit www.adviser.best

