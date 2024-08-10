When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame Company Name: Prime Foods Processing LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Steam Buns with Egg Custard Added & Steam Buns with Egg Custard and Coconut Added

Company Announcement

August 9, 2024

Prime Foods Processing LLC of Brooklyn, NY is recalling 477 cases of 2 varieties of Egg Custard Steamed Buns because they may contain undeclared Sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The items were distributed in 27 states (AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IL, KY, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA) through Asian grocery stores. These products were distributed between May 30, 2024 and June 28, 2024.

The Prime Foods products being recalled are:

Item #PD4180 Steam Buns with Egg Custard Added Lot Codes #24149, and #24150. Expiration on 10/2025. UPC Code 797803704050

Item #PD4190 Steam Buns with Egg Custard and Coconut Added Lot Codes #24149. Expiration on 10/2025 UPC Code 797803704869

The products are Frozen items packaged in bright yellow packaging. The Code Date information can be found on the bottom of the le side panel.

The mislabeling was identified internally. No customer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that 6 cases of Sesame Steamed Buns may have been packaged in Egg Custard Steam Bun packaging. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes, which has been corrected.

Consumers should return the affected product to the store where they purchased it with the uneaten buns and packaging for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-963-2323. Monday-Friday 8:00am-5:00pm Eastern Standard Time.