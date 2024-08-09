AGCO suspends the liquor sales licence of Scarborough karaoke bar WAVE KTV following police investigation of alleged confinement, assault and kidnapping of patron

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For reasons of public interest and safety, on August 8, 2024, the Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) suspended the liquor sales licence of WAVE KTV, located at 8 Glen Watford Dr. Scarborough, Ontario. As of this date, this establishment is not legally allowed to sell or serve alcohol.



The AGCO received information from the Toronto Police Service (TPS) that a serious incident allegedly occurred at WAVE KTV on July 19, 2024. Police responded to a 911 and commenced an immediate investigation at the licensed premises.

Based on an ongoing Toronto Police Service criminal investigation, the Registrar has considered it necessary in the public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence of this establishment.

An establishment served with an immediate suspension has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal , which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

Please refer to the Toronto Police Service News Release .

"The licence to sell or serve liquor is a public trust that comes with clear responsibilities of legal, responsible conduct and behaviour. The AGCO will always take the necessary steps to protect the public, including taking immediate steps to suspend a licence when the situation demands it."

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) . It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

