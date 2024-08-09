Delaware Department of Agriculture Issues Warning on Recent Sales of Backyard Poultry and Equipment

DOVER, Del. (August 9, 2024) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) is warning backyard flock owners who may have recently purchased poultry, fowl, and poultry equipment from an individual in Hartly, Delaware, selling through online marketplaces and local venues within the past 45 days.

Following up on a complaint where several individuals purchased sick birds from an unlicensed livestock dealer, DDA’s Poultry and Animal Health Section tested birds on the originating premise. The birds tested positive for the following viral and bacterial diseases, which are highly contagious and persist in the flock for the life of the birds:

• Infectious Coryza (Avibacterium paragallinarum) – bacteria

• Mycoplasma synoviae – bacteria

• Mycoplasma gallisepticum – bacteria

• Ornithobacterium rhinotracheale – bacteria

• Infectious Bronchitis Virus – virus

The premise included chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, peacocks, and guineas. Anyone who has recently purchased or obtained birds involving these species from in or around the Hartly area, which may have originated from this premise, is encouraged to contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture for further information.

Owners should contact their veterinarians immediately if they notice the following clinical signs of illness: nasal discharge, ocular discharge, facial swelling, swelling of the wattles and comb, sneezing, cough, diarrhea, swollen joints, lameness, weight loss, lethargy, decreased egg production, and sudden death.

If you have sick poultry or experience increased mortality in your flock, Delaware backyard flock owners should call the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507 or email poultry.health@delaware.gov and provide your contact information, flock size, location, and concerns.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture reminds all horse, livestock, and poultry owners to practice good biosecurity and isolate new animals from the general population for 30 days to observe for signs of illness. Poultry equipment may harbor these viruses and bacteria, infecting the birds in your flock. Used poultry equipment should be sanitized and not used for at least 120 days to reduce the risk of spreading these diseases.

###