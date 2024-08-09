Workplace Injury of Two Workers Results in $95,000 Fine

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 9, 2024

On July 29, 2024, HVR Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty in North Battleford Provincial Court to violations of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020 that resulted in the injury of two workers.

HVR Construction Ltd. was fined on two counts of contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employers workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The Court imposed a fine of $14,285.71 with a $5,714.29 surcharge in the case of one worker and $53,571.43 with a $21,428.57 surcharge in the case of the second injured worker. The total fine was $95,000.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 23, 2021, near North Battleford Saskatchewan, when two workers were seriously injured when trusses collapsed and fell onto the individuals.

