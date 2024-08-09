Renters Affected by May 21-27 Severe Weather Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA Individual Assistance is available to Kentucky renters, including students, as well as homeowners in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties who experienced damage or losses caused by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Sept. 22, 2024.

Federal grants may help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as clothing, textbooks, or school supplies as well as furniture or appliances renters purchased. FEMA will not cover furniture or appliances provided by the landlord.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

Replacement or repair of primary vehicles.

Disaster-related uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

How to Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at disasterassistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

For an accessible video about how to apply for FEMA assistance, please check this link.