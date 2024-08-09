Submit Release
Gov. Justice celebrates state firemen’s association, signs House Bill 5128 allocating $12M to volunteer fire departments and first responders

House Bill 5128 divides the funding into three parts, boosting the financial support for statewide fire departments and emergency services.

Funds will be distributed as follows:

Fire Protection Fund — $6,000,000.00
This amount will be evenly distributed to volunteer fire departments across the state to maintain and enhance day-to-day operations.

All County Fire Protection Fund — $3,000,000.00
This amount will be distributed on a pro-rata basis according to population to fire departments across each county.

County Fire Protection Fund — $3,000,000.00
This amount will be distributed to counties with an excess levy or dedicated fee for first responder services in place. County Commissions will then allocate the funds to fire or emergency management services.

