CBP finds methamphetamine in shipment of tomatillos at Otay Mesa Commercial Facility

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility seized 378 pounds of methamphetamine worth thousands of dollars hidden in a shipment of fresh tomatillos, this past weekend.   

On Sunday, at approximately 12:35 p.m., CBP officers working at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility encountered a 35-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested for fresh tomatillos, applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.

In the secondary inspection area, non-intrusive scanning technology was utilized to conduct a thorough scan of the tractor-trailer. CBP officers observed irregularities and further examined the shipment. CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 50 packages concealed within the shipment of fresh tomatillos. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 378 pounds, and an estimated street value of $453,600.

“The dedication and vigilance demonstrated by our officers in protecting our nation’s borders while enhancing economic prosperity truly reflect the culture and values of CBP,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “This seizure highlights criminal organizations’ efforts to smuggle narcotics in agricultural products and showcases our officers’ skills in detecting and preventing harmful drugs from entering our country and communities.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

