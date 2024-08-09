Designating Bird Conservation Area Off Shore of Montauk Point

Governor Kathy Hochul today, alongside elected officials and community stakeholders in Montauk, signed legislation that will direct the Department of Environmental Conservation to designate the marine and coastal areas off the shore of Montauk Point as a Bird Conservation Area.

“New York is a national leader when it comes to protecting our environment and the ecosystems that count on it,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why I’m signing this legislation to designate the Montauk Point shoals area as a Bird Conservation Area.”

Legislation S.2273/A.5550 designates Montauk Point shoals area as a Bird Conservation Area. This area consists of waters that are sixty or less feet in depth, and within three and one-half to four miles from the shoreline.

The New York State Bird Conservation Area (BCA) Program was established in 1997 to safeguard and enhance bird populations and their habitats on state lands and waters. The Legislature gave the Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and Department of State the authority to designate BCAs as they deem appropriate. The goal of the BCA Program is to integrate bird conservation interests into agency planning, management and research projects, within the context of agency missions, all while working with interested stakeholders. To date, 59 BCAs have been designated successfully through the existing process.

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “As the Senate sponsor of this bill, I felt it not only important to again recognize Montauk Point as an historic location and a symbol of the region's fishing and maritime traditions but to also recognize and protect its shoals which are a critical habitat for tens of thousands of waterfowl and pelagic seabirds. I thank and applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to the environment and for signing this important conservation and wildlife protection bill into law. I also thank Assemblymember Fred Thiele for his work in shepherding the bill through the State Assembly. This bipartisan measure is a continuation of our efforts to protect endangered wildlife, strengthen our ecosystem, and improve our coastal waters for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Fred Thiele said, “The Montauk Point shoals is a critical habitat for tens of thousands of waterfowl and seabirds. This area regularly supports at least two thousand birds. Some of these species are endangered and at risk. The Montauk Point shoals is threatened by non-point source pollution and other contaminants. Together with ongoing efforts to preserve open space and improve water quality, the designation of this area as the Montauk Point Shoals Bird Conservation Area will help ensure that this critical habitat is protected. My thanks to Governor Hochul for signing this legislation which will preserve a critical part of the East End’s community character.”

From Montauk to Buffalo, New York is home to a vast array of amazing habitat that supports over 450 different bird species. Birding, or birdwatching, is one of the fastest growing outdoor recreational activities that can be enjoyed by all ages and experiences, plus it's a great way to Get Offline, Get Outside. The New York State Birding Trail provides access to exceptional birding and a high-quality, sustainable nature experience. The trail inspires new birders and all New Yorkers and visitors—regardless of age, ability, identity, or background—to get started in birding by highlighting the diverse and unique opportunities found in New York State. The trail is not a physically connected or built trail, but a network of promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation and providing an inclusive experience for all, including an exceptional location at Montauk Point State Park.