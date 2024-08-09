Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2024 totaled $162.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of July 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $        21,446  
Global Discovery 1,658  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,513  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,178  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 350  
Non-U.S. Growth 13,288  
China Post-Venture 164  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 4,713  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,862  
Value Income 16  
International Value Team    
International Value 44,943  
International Explorer 336  
Global Value Team    
Global Value 28,029  
Select Equity 327  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,871  
Credit Team    
High Income 11,067  
Credit Opportunities 243  
Floating Rate 79  
Developing World Team    
Developing World 3,719  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 2,026  
Antero Peak Hedge 210  
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,368  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained 638  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 989  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 634  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $        162,667  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $67.5 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


