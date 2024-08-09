Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little ordered the lowering of U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags immediately until sunrise on Monday, August 12 to honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator Steve Symms, who passed away Thursday.

Symms served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973 to 1981 and two terms in the U.S. Senate from 1981-1993.

"Senator Steve Symms was a true patriot - a military veteran and dedicated public servant whose roots in agriculture helped informed his decisions back in D.C. representing Idaho's interests. A conservative who was elected during the 'Reagan Revolution,' Steve Symms routinely pushed back on government overreach, stood up for the working people of Idaho, and defended the freedoms we hold dear as Americans. God bless this fighter for Idaho values. Teresa and I share our deep condolences for the family and many, many loved ones of Senator Steve Symms," Governor Little said.