Entera Bio Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

“We continue to deliver strong execution with key milestones achieved during the second quarter of 2024 across each of our N-Tab™ oral peptide programs dedicated to patients with OBGYN/endocrinology, GI and metabolic diseases,” said Miranda Toledano, Entera’s CEO. “Importantly, we are now just five months away from FDA’s potential landmark ruling on the ASBMR-FNIH SABRE regulatory endpoint for osteoporosis drugs, which we view as a major catalyst for EB613. We are especially keen to start our pivotal study of EB613 in a much wider population where injectable anabolic drugs do not play a dominant role. Because of its potential dual mechanism of action, faster onset of action as an anabolic boosting agent and oral minitablet format, we believe EB613 is uniquely positioned to support earlier osteoanabolic intervention in post-menopausal women at high risk of fracture,” she added.

EB613: First Oral PTH(1-34) Daily Osteoanabolic Tablets for Osteoporosis

In April 2024, the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR) published “Oral daily PTH(1-34) Tablets [EB613] in Postmenopausal Women with Low BMD or Osteoporosis: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, 6-Month, Phase 2 Study”

In May 2024, Entera welcomed Dr. Rachel Wagman as Key Clinical Advisor to lead EB613 clinical development. Wagman has successfully advanced the development of five molecules, including the osteoporosis products Forteo®, Prolia® and Evenity® through registration

In June 2024, the JMBR published an independent editorial titled “ A Novel Oral hPTH(1-34) [EB613] Unveils the Promise of Modeling-Based Anabolism with No Increase in Bone Remodeling”

In July 2024, Entera announced that new comparative pharmacological data for its investigational agent EB613 vs. Forteo® was selected for presentation at the ASBMR September 2024 Annual Meeting in Toronto

was selected for presentation at the ASBMR September 2024 Annual Meeting in Toronto In July 2024, Entera announced that the SABRE (Study to Advance BMD as a Regulatory Endpoint) is expected to provide an update at the ASBMR September 2024 Annual Meeting in Toronto

EB612: First Oral PTH(1-34) Peptide Replacement Therapy Tablets for Hypoparathyroidism

In June 2024, Entera presented Phase 1 clinical data for its hypoparathyroidism focused investigational program, EB612, at the Endocrine Society ENDO 2024 Annual Meeting. Entera showed that the data supports potentially moving the BID (twice-daily) tablet dose to Phase 2 development in patients with hypoparathyroidism

Entera continues to collaborate with a third party on the development of another PTH replacement treatment for hypoparathyroidism

First GLP-2 Peptide Tablets for Short Bowel Syndrome

In March 2024, Entera announced positive in vivo PK results from its program combining OPKO Health, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: OPK) long acting GLP-2 analogue with N-Tab™ technology. Pharmacology data is expected early in the second half of 2024

First GLP-1/Glucagon Agonist (Oxyntomodulin) Peptide Tablets for Obesity

Collaborative work is ongoing combining N-Tab™ with OPKO’s long-acting Oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogues for potential treatment for obesity and other metabolic diseases. PK data for the oral OXM tablet are expected early in the second half of 2024

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

As of June 30,2024, Entera had cash and cash equivalents of $9.1 million. The Company expects that its existing cash resources are sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements into the third quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.1 million, as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to a decrease of $0.3 million in clinical expenses for our Phase 1 PK study related to our new generation platform and new formulations for EB612, which completed its first stage in 2023.

General and administrative expenses for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $1.1 million.

Operating expenses for the period ended June 30, 2024 were $2.2 million, as compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.3 million, or $0.08 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About Entera Bio



Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide or protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and its pipeline includes five differentiated, first-in-class oral peptide programs, expected to enter the clinic (Phase 1 to Phase 3) by 2025. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH (1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis, with no prior fracture. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). Entera is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 registrational study for EB613 pursuant to the FDA’s qualification of a quantitative BMD endpoint which is expected to occur by January 2025. The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity; and first oral GLP-2 peptide tablet as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

ENTERA BIO LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 9,056 11,019 Accounts receivable and other current assets 539 238 Property and equipment, net 76 100 Other assets, net 364 408 Total assets 10,035 11,765 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,294 1,091 Total non-current liabilities 219 288 Total liabilities 1,503 1,379 Total shareholders' equity 8,532 10,386 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 10,035 11,765





ENTERA BIO LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 REVENUES 57 - COST OF REVENUES 48 - GROSS PROFIT 9 - OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,086 1,209 General and administrative 1,088 1,135 Other income - (14) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 2,174 2,330 OPERATING LOSS 2,165 2,330 FINANCIAL INCOME, NET (20) (5) NET LOSS 2,145 2,325 LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED 0.06 0.08 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 37,090,160 28,812,375

