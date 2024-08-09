Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros. Discovery” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD). Investors who purchased Warner Bros. Discovery securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WBD.



On August 7, 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery released its second quarter 2024 financial results. The Company reported a $9.1 billion impairment charge from its Networks division. According to the Company, the impairment is in “response to the difference between market capitalization and book value, continued softness in the U.S. linear advertising market, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including the NBA.” Based on these facts, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery fell by 9.6% in after hours trading on the same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Warner Bros. Discovery securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WBD. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

