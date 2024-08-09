Pacira BioSciences Comments on Ruling on EXPAREL Patent Litigation from U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 (the ‘495 patent) is not valid.



“We remain steadfast in our belief in the strength and validity of our intellectual property and that eVenus is infringing upon our patents,” said Frank D. Lee, chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “In light of the Court’s decision, we are considering our legal options, which include pursuing an appellate review at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Court as warranted.”

“We firmly believe we have built a strong portfolio of intellectual property and that the EXPAREL franchise is well protected on multiple levels. Three separate infringement suits are underway, and we have additional patents that are forthcoming,” added Mr. Lee.

