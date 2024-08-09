Consumer Warning Regarding Diamond Shruumz Product Recall and Notice to Nebraska Retailers

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is issuing a warning to retailers and consumers regarding the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recall of Diamond Shruumz products, warning retailers and consumers to take action to prevent harm to Nebraska consumers.

The FDA has recalled all Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Micro-Dose and Mega-Dose/Extreme Gummies. Prophet Premium Blends, the product manufacturer and brand owner, is cooperating with the ordered recall. We are notifying Nebraska businesses of their obligation to comply and providing the public with information regarding the recall.

What Happened :

In June, the FDA and CDC, in collaboration with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners, investigated a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies. As of August, a total of 113 illnesses, 42 hospitalizations, and 2 potentially associated deaths have been reported after ingesting these products.

These products are believed to be contaminated and/or to include ingredients or dosages not reflected in their labels. As a result, consumers have experienced adverse events following ingestion. Images of the products believed to be responsible for the reported adverse events follow.

For more information and updates regarding the FDA’s recall, please visit the FDA’s website.

What Consumers Can Do:

Consumers are advised not to ingest Diamond Shruumz products.

If you have already ingested this product, we recommend you reach out to your medical provider and let them know you have recently consumed a recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand product. If you have become ill from ingesting these products, please contact your healthcare provider and/or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.

Any unconsumed Diamond Shruumz products should be discarded or returned to the manufacturer. Prophet Premium Blends has committed to refunding consumers who purchased Diamond Shruumz products. Diamond Shruumz products may be returned to the address listed below for a full refund. For any questions about the return process or for assistance, please contact Prophet Premium Blends at (209) 314-0881 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Prophet Premium Blends

1019 Arlington St.

Orlando, FL 32805

Retailers’ Obligations and Options:

At minimum, all Diamond Shruumz products should be pulled off shelves immediately. To the extent possible, retailers should contact customers who have purchased the product and advise them not to ingest it. Because of the contaminated nature of these products, any product that was mixed with or otherwise came in contact with Diamond Shruumz products should be quarantined and disposed of.

Nebraska retailers are also entitled to a refund. They should contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund.

The Attorney General is demanding all Nebraska retailers, distributors, and wholesalers cease and desist all distribution, sales, and marketing of Diamond Shruumz products. Failure to do so could result in legal liability. The Attorney General is also recommending that businesses share information regarding this recall through its consumer channels.

This alert will also be mailed to all retailers in Nebraska identified by the FDA as possibly selling these recalled products.

Our office is dedicated to protecting Nebraska’s consumers from contaminated and harmful products. If you see Diamond Shruumz products continuing to be sold in Nebraska, please report those unlawful sales to our office at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov, in addition to the FDA.

To report unlawful sales or an adverse event to the FDA, you can:

We appreciate everyone who assists in the effort to keep Nebraskans safe from dangerous products.