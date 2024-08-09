Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy for Counterpart Visit

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted Rear Adm. Oliver Berdal, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy for an official counterpart visit, Aug. 5 – 6 in Washington D.C.

Berdal’s trip was part of a week-long trip to the United States, that included stops in Norfolk, Va. to visit U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), U.S. 2nd Fleet, and Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic (COMSUBLANT) to meet with Navy leadership.

While in Washington D.C., the two leaders had multiple engagements to include a full-honors welcoming ceremony, an office call and a roundtable discussion with the Deputy Chiefs of Naval Operations (DCNOs). Throughout these meetings, Berdal and Franchetti emphasized the enduring nature of the U.S.-Norway alliance, as well as their shared commitment to safeguarding the High North and the Arctic.

“We must collaborate closely to address the challenges in this critical region by enhancing maritime domain awareness and the integration of our forces from seabed to space,” said Franchetti. “This close cooperation is fundamental to advancing our shared national security interests.”

At the DCNO roundtable Berdal and Franchetti engaged in a detailed discussion with the Norwegian Navy delegation on advancing maritime security cooperation. The dialogue focused on enhancing warfighting integration, uncovering new opportunities for collaboration, and underscoring Norway’s critical role in regional security as Arctic routes become more accessible.

“This visit has confirmed our strong friendship and long-lasting cooperation, a relationship that continues to grow even stronger.” said Berdal. “As the United States is Norway’s most important ally, it is essential for the Norwegian Navy to do everything we can to strengthen and deepen our bonds."

While at Naval Station Norfolk, Berdal met with Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, USFFC, and Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander, COMSUBLANT. During the visit, the leaders discussed the value of consistent multinational exercises in and around Norway, and how these exercises are crucial for honing the strategic deployment of North American forces across the Atlantic to continental Europe, showcasing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s capability to defend every inch of its territory and affirming the commitment of NATO Allies to mutual protection against any threat.

This was Franchetti’s first counterpart visit with the Royal Norwegian Navy.