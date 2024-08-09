MUTOOF® Announces Prime Value-Add Duplex Listing at 800 N Hobart Blvd. in Los Angeles

The new listing presents a lucrative opportunity in the highly sought-after Melrose Hill neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUTOOF®, a leading commercial real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, is excited to introduce its latest listing at 800 N Hobart Blvd, a prime value-add opportunity in the highly sought-after Melrose Hill neighborhood.

This duplex, set on a spacious 7,280 square foot lot, offers significant potential for investors looking to capitalize on a property with both immediate rental upside and long-term redevelopment possibilities. Located in a TOC (Transit Oriented Communities) Tier 2 zone, the site allows for increased residential density under RD1.5-1XL zoning, making it an attractive prospect for those interested in future development.

The property features two units, including a newly updated main house with a 3-bed, 2-bath layout, and a secondary 1-bed, 1-bath unit. Both units benefit from a roof-mounted photovoltaic solar system, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing electricity costs. The duplex's excellent location, with a Walk Score of 90, places it within close proximity to major transit stops, highways, and shopping centers, just two miles west of Hollywood and five miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.

“The listing at 800 N Hobart Blvd represents a rare opportunity to invest in one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant neighborhoods,” said John Ha, Founder of MUTOOF®. “With its prime location, substantial upside in rents, and redevelopment potential, this property is perfectly suited for investors looking to make a strategic move in the real estate market.”

For more information about the listing at 800 N Hobart Blvd or to schedule a viewing, visit https://mutoof.com.

Communications
MUTOOF®
+1 424-666-8133
info@mutoof.com

