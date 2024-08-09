Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,829 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Announces Victory in Upholding Iowa’s Age-appropriate Books and Parental Rights Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced victory in her office’s appeal to defend Iowa’s age-appropriate books and parental rights law. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response to the ruling: 

“We went to court to defend Iowa’s schoolchildren and parental rights, and we won. This victory ensures age-appropriate books and curriculum in school classrooms and libraries. With this win, parents will no longer have to fear what their kids have access to in schools when they are not around.” 

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Announces Victory in Upholding Iowa’s Age-appropriate Books and Parental Rights Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more