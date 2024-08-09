Attorney General Bird Announces Victory in Upholding Iowa’s Age-appropriate Books and Parental Rights Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced victory in her office’s appeal to defend Iowa’s age-appropriate books and parental rights law. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response to the ruling:

“We went to court to defend Iowa’s schoolchildren and parental rights, and we won. This victory ensures age-appropriate books and curriculum in school classrooms and libraries. With this win, parents will no longer have to fear what their kids have access to in schools when they are not around.”

