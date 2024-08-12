Open Source Integrators and Pragmatek Announce Strategic Merger to Enhance ERP and Business Process Solutions

Pragmatek acquires Open Source Integrators

Combined company emerges as a leader in strategic ERP implementation for Odoo and IFS.

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Source Integrators, a leader in custom business software solutions, and Pragmatek, renowned for operational improvement and ERP application capabilities, are pleased to announce their merger, effective immediately.

This strategic merger combines the strengths of both companies to deliver unparalleled ERP solutions and business process enhancements. Open Source Integrators brings extensive expertise in Odoo ERP implementation, while Pragmatek offers comprehensive IFS ERP software and Enterprise Managed Services. The combined firm emerges as a leader in the ERP services market, enhancing field service and supply chain offerings while broadening the technology offerings of both firms. Together, Open Source Integrators and Pragmatek boast over 100 consultants focused on addressing digital transformation needs with industry-leading ERP partners.

“This merger marks a significant milestone for us, combining decades of business and technology experience with new partnerships, skill sets, and processes,” said Greg Mader, CEO of Open Source Integrators. “Together, we will provide clients with enhanced capabilities and innovative solutions driving business growth and efficiency.”

“As soon as we met the Open Source Integrators team, we quickly understood how merging firms would result in a stronger company, increasing capabilities and offering employees new avenues for advancement while working on mission-critical client projects”, said Steve Bloom, CEO of Pragmatek.

Clients can expect improved operational efficiencies, a broader range of services tailored to meet specific business needs, and access to additional technical and business systems with this combined staff addressing the workflows of tomorrow. The combined entity will leverage extensive industry knowledge offering end-to-end ERP and business process optimization services, including Odoo and IFS ERP software implementations and comprehensive Enterprise Managed Services.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Revenue Rocket Consulting Group acted as the exclusive M&A advisor for the transaction. For more information, please visit Open Source Integrators (https://www.opensourceintegrators.com/) and Pragmatek (https://www.pragmatek.com/)

Media Contact: Contact@opensourceintegrators.com

About Open Source Integrators

Open Source Integrators is the largest and oldest US based implementor of Odoo, specializing in delivering custom, scalable ERP solutions that streamline operations and improve business processes across various industries, as well as Enterprise Managed Services to enhance business performance and drive measurable results.

About Pragmatek

With over 30 years of success and growth, Pragmatek is an expert in operational improvement and ERP application, providing tailored solutions through IFS ERP software.