Governor Newsom cleans up homeless encampments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Following Governor Newsom’s recent executive order directing state agencies to urgently address homeless encampments with dignity and compassion, today the Governor helped clean up multiple sites in Los Angeles County through the state’s Clean California initiative.

 

Governor Newsom’s executive order urges local governments to address unsanitary and dangerous encampments within their communities and provide people experiencing homelessness in the encampments with the care and supportive services they need.

Since Governor Newsom took office, the state has invested over $40 billion to boost affordable housing, and additionally, more than $27 billion to address homelessness. The order has been met with strong support, including from California local government and business leaders.

 

