ITAVTFOC Unveils Mobile Homeless Food Program: Seeking Volunteers, Corporate Sponsors, and Donors

ITAVTFOC has launched the Mobile Homeless Food Program to deliver nutritious meals directly to the homeless in Pennsylvania's poorest communities.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child) is proud to introduce its latest initiative, the Mobile Homeless Food Program (MHFP). This innovative program is designed to deliver nutritious meals directly to the homeless in Pennsylvania's poorest communities, ensuring that everyone has access to quality food. ITAVTFOC is now calling on volunteers, corporate sponsors, and donors to join in supporting this essential mission.

The Mobile Homeless Food Program (MHFP) will secure funding and grants from corporate, foundation, and private donors to establish a mobile food delivery system. By taking food directly to the streets, this program addresses food insecurity head-on, reaching those who need it most. The program is managed exclusively by ITAVTFOC through the Charitable Food Program, with the backing of corporate partners, foundations, and generous donors.

Get Involved with the Mobile Homeless Food Program

ITAVTFOC is inviting volunteers, corporate partners, donors, and grant writers at all levels to participate in this meaningful effort. Your involvement will be crucial to the program's success, ensuring that the homeless community receives much-needed nutrition.

Why Support ITAVTFOC?

• Immediate Impact: Help deliver fresh, nutritious meals directly to those experiencing homelessness.

• Community Connection: Engage with a network of caring individuals and organizations committed to making a difference.

• Corporate Social Responsibility: Businesses can showcase their dedication to social welfare and community support.

• Tax Incentives: Eligible corporate contributions can receive tax benefits, enhancing the impact of their donations.

About ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child)

Led by founder Mark Wainwright, ITAVTFOC has grown to become one of the largest state sponsoring organizations for the Child and Adult Care Food Program with the United States Department of Agriculture, providing over 125,000 meals and snacks per month to multiple child care centers throughout multiple low income disadvantaged communities in PA. Our programs provide healthy and nutritious meals and snacks made fresh daily by Sous Chefs along with other valuable resources, services, and community food programs. In 2017, the 501 C-3 non-profit started in a primary residence and now employs 7 staff members, in a large office suite in King of Prussia PA, with an annual multi-million dollar budget, U.S. based. Visit http://www.itavtfoc.org/ for more information.

