Mice Model Market Surges to USD 2.64 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 6.23% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The Mice Model Market is driven by advancements in genomic research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased funding for biomedical research. Genetic engineering and CRISPR technology further boost market growth. However, ethical concerns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of mice models restrain market expansion. Additionally, alternative in-vitro methods and organ-on-chip technology pose challenges to the market's growth.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mice Model Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.64 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Mice Model Market Overview

Advancements in Genomic Research: The Mice Model Market is now witnessing strong expansion as a result of significant progress in genomic research. The utilization of advanced technologies like CRISPR and gene editing is improving the accuracy of mice models, thereby enabling revolutionary research. The advancement is generating a surge in demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and diabetes plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the Mice Model Market. The use of mice models for preclinical studies is increasing as researchers look for viable treatments and therapies. This trend is anticipated to maintain market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Increased Funding for Biomedical Research: The Mice Model Market is being driven by significant financial support from government entities and corporate institutions for biological research. The investments are facilitating substantial research and development (R&D) activities, therefore broadening the utilization of mice models. The arrival of this capital is crucial for the advancement of groundbreaking treatments.

Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Hurdles: The Mice Model Market encounters substantial limitations as a result of ethical considerations and strict legal systems. The ethical controversy surrounding animal experimentation and the intricate approval procedures might impede research endeavors, hence obstructing market expansion. Companies must adeptly negotiate these challenges.

High Development and Maintenance Costs: The exorbitant expenses linked to the creation and upkeep of mice models provide a hindrance to the expansion of the market. The costs can be a barrier, particularly for smaller research institutions and entrepreneurs. Implementing effective cost management solutions is essential for maintaining market growth.

Emergence of Alternative Research Methods: The emergence of alternative in-vitro procedures and organ-on-chip technologies is presenting a threat to the Mice Model Market. These novel strategies provide more morally sound and potentially economical alternatives, which have the potential to decrease the dependence on conventional mouse models in the long run.

Geographic Dominance:

North America has a strong position in the Mice Model Market because of its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of important industry players. This area experiences substantial financial support for biomedical research and has well-established partnerships between academia and industry. Europe closely tracks developments, propelled by comparable influences. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth, driven by a surge in research efforts and strong government backing. The geographical dominance of these regions drives worldwide market expansion through the advancement of new ideas and cooperation.

Mice Model Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Harlan Laboratories, Janvier Labs, Laboratory Animal Research Center, Tokyo Laboratory Animals Co., Ltd. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Mice Model Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Mice Model Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Mice Model Market into Type, Service, Technology, Application, End User, And Geography.

Mice Model Market, by Type: Inbred Mice Outbred Mice Genetically Engineered Mice Hybrid/Congenic Mice Other Services



Mice Model Market, by Service: Breeding Cryopreservation Model in-licensing Genetic Testing Other Services



Mice Model Market, by Technology: CRISPR/CAS9 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Microinjection Nuclear Transfer Other Technologies



Mice Model Market, by Application: Oncology Cardiovascular Studies Neurology Other Applications





Mice Model Market, by End User:



Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Others





Mice Model Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



