Southwest Boston Transit Action Plan

Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on August 21, aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and promote preventative strategies, all while educating the public and supporting those affected.

This day provides an opportunity to honor the memory of those lost to fentanyl poisonings, support grieving families, and advocate for effective legislation in our state and programs within our communities to prevent future tragedies.

Collaborative efforts between healthcare professionals, law enforcement, community organizations, and policymakers are essential to developing comprehensive strategies to address the fentanyl epidemic, ensuring a multifaceted approach for prevention, treatment, and support.

The Council recognizes August 21, 2024, as Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day in the City of Boston in support of the goals and ideals of promoting preventative measures and raising awareness.

