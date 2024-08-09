Mobile Device Management Market Size: Set to Reach USD 32.79 Billion by 2031| SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Global Mobile Device Management Market will attain a value of USD 32.79 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 23.80% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Many employees are being forced to work remotely due to the COVID 19 pandemic, hence making it more critical for organizations to have MDM solutions for managing and protecting the mobile devices in use allowing for secure operation without compromising on security. There is a rise on the issue of data security that is driving this sector. Consequently, compliance can be assured by adopting MDM Solutions which will lead to increased demand from companies seeking ways of meeting such needs.

Mobile Device Management Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.94 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $32.79 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.80% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increase in BYOD Approach Key Market Opportunities Leveraging UEBA into MDM solutions Key Market Drivers Cloud-based technology adoption is increasing the use of MDM solutions



Services Component to Dominate the market Due to Managing Diverse Mobile Ecosystems

The worldwide mobile device management industry is dominated by the Services Component due to the increasing complexity of handling different mobile ecosystems. This complexity is the reason why there is a demand for specialized services that can provide informed recommendations, set up and maintain the systems. Therefore, it is these services that most corporations rely on for secure, efficient and lawful mobile device operations enabling expansion in the industry.

Android Operating System to be the Largest Growing Sub-Segment Due to Open-Source Nature

As it is open-source and widely used, the Android operating system dominates the global mobile device management industry. These elements increase the adoption rate and give companies an adaptable, affordable platform. Consequently, Android devices are a favoured option for mobile device management solutions due to their wide availability and highly configurable capabilities.

Rising Demand in Key Sectors Helped North America to Dominate the Market

An estimated 44.3% of the global market share for mobile device management is held by the North American market. Multinational companies are largely responsible for the region's expansion, as they are constantly updating their mobile IT infrastructure to adapt to shifting market conditions and maintain a wide range of compliance standards across the region.

Mobile Device Management Market Insight

Drivers:

Cloud-Based Technology Adoption is Increasing the Use of MDM Solutions Immense Growth of Mobile Workforce within Enterprises Leveraging UEBA into MDM Solutions

Restraints:

Lack of Customization to create market Challenges Compliance with Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Mobile Device Management Solutions to Cater to every Business Need

Prominent Players in Mobile Device Management Market

The following are the Top Mobile Device Management Companies :

VMware (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Blackberry (Canada)

Citrix (US)

Google (US)

Cisco (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Micro Focus (UK)

ZOHO (India)

Key Questions Answered in Global Mobile Device Management Market Report

What is the estimated market size for mobile device management globally by 2031, and what is the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2024–2031 projection period?

What kind of information do Internet of Things (IoT) sensors offer, and how do they help farmers with precision farming?

What are the contributing causes to the Android operating system's supremacy in the global mobile device management industry?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Organisational mobility & BYOD, access company data from any location, personal devices can be connected to secure networks and no unauthorised data access), restraints (Existence of strict laws & regulations, data collection process and record management information are being constrained by laws), opportunities (Exponential growth of enterprise endpoints, lowers employee productivity and automatic detection & response capabilities), and challenges (No multi-user connections and difficulty to gain single access point) influencing the growth of mobile device management market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the mobile device management market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the mobile device management market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

