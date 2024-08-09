Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,811 in the last 365 days.

STEVIE B LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE KOWLOON RESTAURANT, SAUGUS; CONCERT SET FOR AUGUST 16 AT 8:00 PM

Stevie B - Disco Music King

Stevie B Live In Concert at the Kowloon Restaurant, Saugus, MA

Kowloon Restaurant's 'Rockin' Through the Decades Outdoor Music Series - Command Performance.'

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham Associates
Public Relations & Marketing
20 Park Plaza Suite 400 - Boston, MA 02116
Tele: 617.247.4112 Cell: 617.306.3678
BirminghamPR@aol.com
_____________________________________________

STEVIE B LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE KOWLOON RESTAURANT; CONCERT SET FOR AUGUST 16 AT 8:00 PM

The Kowloon Restaurant, located at 948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus, is set to host Stevie B, disco legend, live in concert on August 16. Showtime is at 8:00 PM. The concert is part of the Kowloon Restaurant's "Rockin' Through the Decades Outdoor Music Series - Command Performance."

Stevie B is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who influenced freestyle and dance music in the late 1980s. His hits include: "Because I Love You," which skyrocketed on the charts in 1990, "Party Your Body," "Dreamin' of Love" and "Spring Love."

Special guests include Brenda K Starr singing her hits, "I Still Believe," "What You See Is What You Get," and "Breakfast In Bed," and DJ Ricky.

The Kowloon Restaurant

The Kowloon Restaurant located at 984 Broadway, Saugus, MA, is a family-owned dining landmark founded in 1950 and rooted in the richness of Asian cuisine and culture offering high-quality service and acclaimed Asian fare – from their famous Saugus Wings to hand-rolled sushi to Scorpion Bowls and Mai Tais. The restaurant is well-known for hosting weddings, sports events, concerts, catering celebrations, and private parties of every kind and is open seven days a week. Throughout the decades, Kowloon has become a part of greater Boston’s cultural fabric. Their gift shop showcases collectible drinkware, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and memorabilia items. The Wong Family continues to strive for excellence in food and service as they approach their 75th anniversary in 2025.

For all tickets, call the Kowloon Restaurant at 781-233-0077 or online www.kowloonrestaurant.com

Lauren Birmingham
Birmingham Associates Public Relations
+1 617-247-4112
BirminghamPR@aol.com

You just read:

STEVIE B LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE KOWLOON RESTAURANT, SAUGUS; CONCERT SET FOR AUGUST 16 AT 8:00 PM

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more