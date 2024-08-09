'Transgender Euphoria': A Bold Animated Film Challenging Gender Norms

Gender Transitioning Drawing of a Main Character Before Gender Transition Drawing of a Main Character After Gender Transition

Transgender Euphoria explores the journey of a trans man reverting to his original gender, examining the biological & societal impacts of gender transitions.

RAKEK, SLOVENIA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Mitja Manček launches the crowdfunding campaign for his provocative new animated short film, "Transgender Euphoria." This film explores the journey of a trans man reverting to his original gender, examining the biological and societal impacts of gender transitions.

About the Project

Directed by Mitja Manček, "Transgender Euphoria" delves into the complexities of gender identity and its relationship with human biology. Utilizing traditional hand-drawn animation, the film invites viewers to reconsider modern gender narratives and reflect on the natural functions of genders.

Campaign Details

The Indiegogo campaign seeks to raise €16,000 to produce over 1,000 hand-drawn frames over two years. Backers will receive exclusive perks, such as original signed drawings and access to the full screenplay and storyboard.

Quotes

"'Transgender Euphoria' aims to provoke thought and dialogue about the essence of gender and its role in procreation and survival," says Mitja Manček.

Support "Transgender Euphoria" on Indiegogo and join a project that defends artistic freedom and challenges societal norms. Visit [https://igg.me/at/transgendereuphoria/x#/] to contribute and share the campaign on social media.

For media inquiries: Mitja Manček [mancekmitja@mancekmitja.si] [+386 31 423 976] http://www.mancekmitja.si/en/

About Mitja Manček

Mitja Manček is a renowned filmmaker whose animations tackle controversial social issues. His previous works have won international acclaim, including awards from the Slovene Film Festival and screenings at major film festivals.

"I have been making short animated films for more than a quarter of a century, as I started, when I was 10 years old. I finished the study of Graphic Design in Animated Film in Film School Zlín in Czech Republic in 2009. I work as self-employed in culture in Slovenia since 2010. My films got many international awards all around the globe. Most common animation technique that I use is drawing on paper. I also engraved two films directly on a film. I also make music, sound and editing for my films."