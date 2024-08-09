Submit Release
Dr. Anita Bhagavathula Joins Austin Gastroenterology in Texas

Now Accepting New Patients

Austin, TX, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Gastroenterology is proud to welcome Dr. Anita Bhagavathula, a board-certified gastroenterologist who specializes in colon cancer screening, liver disease, nutrition, weight management, GERD and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Dr. Bhagavathula obtained her undergraduate degree from University of Georgia and her graduate degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. She received her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Bhagavathula completed her residency at Corpus Christi Medical Center and her fellowship at Larkin Community Hospital.

“My love of dancing and martial arts spurred my interest in nutrition and gut health. As research into gut health and how it relates to mental and physical wellbeing continues, I apply those findings to treatment plans for my patients and help them understand their disease to achieve long-term positive health outcomes,” says Dr. Bhagavathula. “I want my patients to feel empowered and fully informed; I love to teach and explain things in a way that helps people better understand and in some cases prevent gastrointestinal issues.”

Austin Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Bhagavathula will work to provide the best patient care for Austin residents

Austin Gastro has nearly two dozen locations and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 512-244-2273 or visit austingastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

