Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Event: Benchmark Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Event: B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Kourakos

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com