Moose's March and the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement Partner to Combat Pet Cancer and Provide Support

Moose's March is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer. Through awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and educational programs, Moose's March strives to save pet lives and provide hope to pet owners everywhere.

APLB’s mission is to promote and expand the field of pet loss and grief support by providing pet family support services and resources that honor the human/animal bond. We also provide comprehensive training, offering front-line support to grieving families.