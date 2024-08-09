Automated Valet Parking Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story: Bosch Group, Daimler AG, Porsche AG
Automated Valet Parking Market
Global Automated Valet Parking market grow at a CAGR of 60% during the forecast period of 2024-2030
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research document on “Global Automated Valet Parking Market Size, Share, Sales and Forecast 2024–2030” Published by HTF MI with 123+ pages. The Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Automated Valet Parking study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Major Key Players in This Report Include:
Bosch Group (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), BMW AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Porsche AG (Germany), Valeo SA (France).
Download Sample Pages PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-automated-valet-parking-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automated Valet Parking market grow with at a CAGR of 60% during forecast period of 2024-2030. You must stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Others], Product Types [Millimeter-wave radar, Surround-view] and some significant parts of the business.
Definition:
Modern parking systems that use automated technology to park and collect cars without the need for human intervention are called Automated Valet Parking (AVP). With the help of this configuration, a car can be autonomously driven from the drop-off location to a designated parking space using cutting-edge technology including sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence. The driver starts the procedure by parking the car in a designated drop-off zone, at which point the AVP system takes over accountability. A combination of obstacle-sensing and navigation technology is used to guide the vehicle inside the parking structure. Among AVP's primary features are its ability to optimize parking space use, reduce the amount of time spent parking lot hunting, and enhance safety by lowering the likelihood of collisions and human mistake. Additionally, AVP systems are able to
Market Trends:
• N
Market Drivers:
• Increasing demand for convenient and efficient parking solutions
• Growing adoption of smart city and autonomous vehicle technologies
Market Opportunities:
• Expansion into commercial and residential developments
• Development of integrated systems with smart transportation and infrastructure
Have a query? enquiry before purchase 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-automated-valet-parking-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.
Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.
Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Automated Valet Parking market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.
Buy Now Latest Edition of Report 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=11632?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Ask for Discount 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-automated-valet-parking-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+ +1 5075562445
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn