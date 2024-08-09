Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vinyl acetate monomer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.14 billion in 2023 to $9.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in construction industry, expanding packaging sector, textile and nonwoven applications, rise in consumer goods manufacturing, increased demand for paints and coatings.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vinyl acetate monomer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization and infrastructure development, advancements in packaging materials, focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products, automotive industry expansion, technological innovations in textile sector.

Growth Driver Of The Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the vinyl acetate monomer market going forward. The construction industry refers to the sector of the economy that is involved in the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of physical structures and infrastructure. It encompasses a wide range of activities and disciplines related to the development of buildings, roads, bridges, dams, utilities, and other types of construction projects. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is used in the construction industry primarily as a key component in the production of adhesives and coatings. It is a versatile ingredient in the construction industry, contributing to the development of strong, durable, and high-performance adhesives, sealants, and coatings used in various construction applications. So these factors boost the vinyl acetate monomer market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vinyl acetate monomer market include The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG,Kuraray Co.Ltd. Sinopec Corp.,LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,Japan Vam And Poval Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the vinyl acetate monomer market are focusing on developing innovative products such as chemically recycled ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers. Chemically recycled ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers refer to a type of polymer material that is derived from the process of chemical recycling of waste or used EVA-based products.

Segments:

1) By Application: Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Other Applications

2) By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Textile, Cosmetics, Other End-User Industries

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vinyl acetate monomer market in 2023. The regions covered in the vinyl acetate monomer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Definition

Vinyl acetate monomer refers to a colorless liquid with a strong smell that can be polymerized as a bulk, solution, suspension, or emulsion. Vinyl acetate monomer is used in adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, and textiles. It can be polymerized easily to form PVA (Polyvinyl alcohol) and VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) copolymers with a wide range of properties.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vinyl acetate monomer market size, vinyl acetate monomer market drivers and trends, vinyl acetate monomer market major players, vinyl acetate monomer competitors' revenues, vinyl acetate monomer market positioning, and vinyl acetate monomer market growth across geographies. The vinyl acetate monomer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

