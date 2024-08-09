Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach $73.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Urbanization and the growth of industries are driving significant changes in the cleaning chemicals market, as these trends create an increased demand for effective cleaning solutions to maintain cleanliness and ensure safety in various environments. This dynamic interplay between urban development and industrial expansion highlights the crucial role that cleaning chemicals play in modern society, affecting everything from public health to operational efficiency.

Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactants, Solvent, PH Regulators and Chelating Agents), Product Type (General Purpose Cleaners, Sanitizers and Disinfectants, Metal Cleaners, Laundry Cleaning and Others), Application (Manufacturing and Commercial Offices, Retail and Foodservice, Medical, Automotive and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cleaning chemicals market was valued at $47.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $73.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global cleaning chemicals market is experiencing growth due to growth in increase in awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. However, high costs of eco-friendly cleaning chemicals products is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Moreover, sustainable and green products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $47.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $73.0 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Ingredient Type, Product Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in awareness of hygiene and cleanliness Increase in demand for healthcare sector Opportunity Integration of cleaning chemicals with smart technologies and IoT devices Restraint High costs of eco-friendly cleaning chemicals products





The surfactants segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period

Surfactants are essential components in many cleaning chemicals due to their unique ability to lower the surface tension between different substances, such as water and oil. This property enables surfactants to effectively break down and remove dirt, grease, and other contaminants from surfaces. In cleaning applications, surfactants play a crucial role in the formulation of detergents, soaps, and industrial cleaners, making them indispensable in both household and commercial cleaning processes.

The general-purpose cleaners segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

General-purpose cleaners are versatile cleaning chemicals designed to tackle a wide range of cleaning tasks. They are used in various environments, from homes and offices to industrial settings, due to their ability to effectively remove dirt, grime, and stains from a variety of surfaces. These cleaners typically contain a combination of surfactants, solvents, and other agents that work together to break down and lift away contaminants. One of the primary benefits of general-purpose cleaners is their versatility. They can be used on multiple surfaces such as countertops, floors, appliances, and even some fabrics, making them a convenient choice for everyday cleaning needs.

The manufacturing and commercial offices segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

In manufacturing and commercial office environments, cleaning chemicals play a crucial role in maintaining a sanitary and productive workspace. In manufacturing settings, where machinery, equipment, and surfaces are frequently exposed to contaminants such as oils, greases, and industrial byproducts, specialized cleaning agents are essential. These chemicals are formulated to tackle tough stains and residues that standard cleaning products might not effectively address. In commercial office settings, cleaning chemicals contribute significantly to the overall well-being and productivity of employees. Offices are high-traffic areas where dust, dirt, and germs can accumulate rapidly. Regular use of disinfectants and sanitizers on surfaces such as desks, keyboards, and common areas helps to reduce the spread of illnesses and infections, thus maintaining a healthier workspace.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

the use of cleaning chemicals is widespread and integral to various sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial applications. In residential settings, cleaning chemicals contribute significantly to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, which is crucial for preventing the spread of diseases. The benefits include enhanced effectiveness in removing stains, grime, and microorganisms, which traditional cleaning methods might not address thoroughly. These chemicals are designed to tackle specific cleaning challenges, such as disinfecting surfaces, removing tough stains, and ensuring a hygienic environment.

Players: -

CLARIANT

BASF SE

Dow

DuPont

Ecolab

Evonik

Pilot Chemical Corp

Unilever Professional India

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Clorox Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cleaning chemicals market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

