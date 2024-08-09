Global Throat Lozenges Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Throat Lozenges Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Throat Lozenges Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The throat lozenges market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.89 billion in 2023 to $5.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of throat discomfort, consumer awareness and self-care trends, preference for natural and herbal ingredients, change in lifestyles and environmental factors, marketing and branding strategies..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The throat lozenges market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued prevalence of respiratory conditions, innovation in flavor profiles, e-commerce and online retail growth, health and wellness trends, global respiratory health awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Throat Lozenges Market

The growing prevalence of flu illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the throat lozenges market going forward. Flu illnesses are a group of contagious respiratory illnesses caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. Throat lozenges can be a helpful way to relieve the throat by stimulating saliva production, which can moisten and soothe a dry or irritated throat caused by flu illnesses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the throat lozenges market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SSL International PLC, Thornton & Ross, Pfizer Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Major companies operating in the throat lozenges market are focused on developing alternative products, such as sore throat relief sprays, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A sore throat relief spray is a topical medication delivered to the throat through a spray mechanism, providing temporary pain relief and soothing for minor throat irritation and discomfort.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hard Candy Lozenges, Soft Lozenges, Compressed Lozenges

2) By Ingredient: Menthol, Mint, Eucalyptus Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey And Ginger, Lemon, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Sore Throat, Cough And Cold, Throat Diseases

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global throat lozenges market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the throat lozenges market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Throat Lozenges Market Definition

Throat lozenges refer to medicated candy that can soothe the user's throat. Throat lozenges temporarily relieve a sore throat, throat irritation, or cough.

Throat Lozenges Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Throat Lozenges Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on throat lozenges market size, throat lozenges market drivers and trends, throat lozenges market major players, throat lozenges competitors' revenues, throat lozenges market positioning, and throat lozenges market growth across geographies. The throat lozenges market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

